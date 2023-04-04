RICHFIELD — Incumbent Tom Wolff and Pamela Schmitt won the at-large votes for two Richfield Village Trustee positions on Tuesday, with Wolff receiving 3,205 votes and Schmitt receiving 1,985 votes.
Nolan Jackett finished in third with a total of 1,678 votes.
In a previous interview with the Daily News, Wolff said he wants to maintain the village’s fiscal position, and Schmitt said she wants to develop goals and plans for Richfield’s future.
“I want to maintain our conservative fiscal position and low tax rates — while helping Richfield grow into its future,” Wolff said. “With some excellent opportunities coming to the NE business corridor — the village could maintain its enviable tax rates for many years to come.”
“Topics such as public safety, sewer and water and low income housing should be addressed,” Schmitt said. “I want to accomplish an effective and efficient means of communication between all entities that provide input or direction for the Village.”
Spring general election results are unofficial until they have been canvassed.
|Votes
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Tom Wolff
|3,205
|46.5%
|Pamela Schmitt
|1,985
|28.8%
|Nolan Jackett
|1,678
|24.3%
|Write-ins
|28
|0.4%
|Total Votes
|6,896
4 of 4 units reported (100%)
The two candidates with the highest vote totals will win the election.
For more April 4, 2023 statewide general election results, click here.