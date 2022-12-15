Tom Wenzlaff nearly died from cardiac arrest on Sept. 23 while leaving the press box at West Bend High School after the West Bend East football game.
On Wednesday, he stopped by West Bend High School to thank the band students who alerted school staff that he needed medical attention, which saved his life, and let them know he is doing well.
“First of all, I want to let you know how great each of you are ... I should have died that night,” said Wenzlaff. “Had I gone to the pearly gates, you would have been the last thing I heard.”
According to Wenzlaff, he volunteers as a spotter for football games and identifies the number of who made a tackle, catch or carried the ball and lets the announcer know so that he can announce it during the game.
After the game, Wenzlaff was walking down the stairs past the pep band when he suddenly felt dizzy and decided he needed to sit down. That is when he passed out and members of the West Bend High School Band started calling out for help.
“I was standing below next to [Leah Dukert-Kroll, the band director], and [Abby Zick] looks back at her and I and says ‘Get the police.’ We’re kind of like ‘Huh, what’s going on?’ ‘Get the police!’ We were still like ‘what’s happening?’ And then she said ‘get the f****** police,” said West Bend School Board member Joel Ongert. “And, when [Abby] said that, [Leah] and I knew something was really wrong.”
Seconds count
According to Ongert and Duckert-Kroll, they then went off in different directions and quickly found West Bend Police Officer Adam Doleschy, West Bend High School trainer Kyle Butters and West Bend High School nurse Jen Schepp, who all responded immediately.
According to Wenzlaff, only 7% of people in America, out of over 600,000, live through cardiac arrest, because CPR and an automated external defibrillator need to be administered within four to six minutes and there isn’t always a person available to perform CPR or an AED nearby.
“If you don’t have those two components, I would have died. I was in the right place at the right time,” said Wenzlaff.
Fortunately for Wenzlaff, there were many individuals trained in CPR in the immediate vicinity, and West Bend High School, like all Wisconsin high schools, had an AED ready and available nearby.
According to Wenzlaff, those who helped him were able to get to him within a minute, which not only saved his life but saved him from potential brain damage as well.
“I know two of your band members called for help. One was Mathew, his mom’s a registered nurse, and the other was Abby, she told your instructor that I needed help,” said Wenzlaff. “You truly made a difference that night in my life.”
Now, Wenzlaff has a defibrillator and pacemaker implant as an insurance policy in case he undergoes sudden cardiac arrest again. While he has had to deal with some pain, as Doleschy cracked 12 of his ribs and his sternum while performing CPR (which anyone who has received CPR will go through), Wenzlaff said that it is a small price to pay to still be alive.
“Like I said it’s a small price to pay,” said Wenzlaff. “I’m just trying to get healthy, and I hope do do a lot of good things with the time I have left.”
He added that he just wanted to let the students know he was doing OK.
“I wanted to let you know that I was OK, because those of you that were there saw what happened,” said Wenzlaff. “One doctor told my wife, had she been there, she would have had to see a psychiatrist because it would have been so traumatic with the events that took place. I just wanted to let you know I was doing OK.”