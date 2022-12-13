‘Your heart just felt so good’

HARTFORD — Jodi Thomas’ fourth grade class at Rossman Elementary School raised $215 to buy livestock for a needy family in a developing country. But instead of a bake sale, car wash or simply asking for donations, the students performed chores above and beyond their normal duties for their parents to raise the money.
According to Thomas, for the past several years she has read “One Hen” by Katie Smith Milway to her students and then the class discussed ways to be generous and provide help for those who need it in developing countries.
“Thinking locally and globally is a great way to teach empathy and compassion to these kids so that the generous mindset spreads,” said Thomas.
The students were given the task of performing chores at home for their parents in exchange for money to donate to the class’ fundraising efforts, similarly to how the main character in “One Hen” had to work for money to purchase the chicken.
“We had to raise money, our parents couldn’t just give it to us,” said Hadley Pye. “In ‘One Hen’ [Kojo] had to work to get his money to get the chicken.”
“He had to get the chicken, and then food and more supplies for his wife,” added Bassmah Bousaida. “We had to work for it, just like other people do.”
“I think we have to work to help someone, because if we work to help someone it’s the right thing to do for you and someone else,” said Mason Hein.
The money was donated to World Vision, Inc., a nonprofit global Christian humanitarian organization that will provide a family in a developing country with livestock. The $215, which matched what Thomas’ fourth grade class was able to raise last year, was enough to provide a family with one goat, two ducks, three rabbits and four chickens.
According to students in Thomas’ class, many of them emptied the dishwasher, washed dishes and cleaned the bathroom, among other household chores, to raise the money.
Paul Lensink said that one of his chores was to make cookies for his parents, which he enjoyed.
Students in the class agreed that doing the chores to raise money for those in need was fun, and felt good.
“It was fun giving animals to a family in need,” said Lensink.
“It felt good, because I was helping a family in need,” said Bousaida. “I thought it was pretty fun, too, just like what Paul said.”
“I think it was a great idea to buy animals by doing chores for a family in need, and your heart warmed up when we bought the animals,” said Pye. “Your heart just felt so good.”
Thomas added that she was proud of her students for their compassion and generosity towards a family they’ve never met before.
'These students have such big hearts. Their compassion for others truly shows through our discussions in class and is visible throughout Rossman Elementary School and on the playground,” said Thomas.
“I am so proud of these children completing chores above and beyond what they do at home and raising the amount of money we did, for someone they have never met living so far away, a true act of kindness.”