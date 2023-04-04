TOWN OF POLK — Jenny Zignego and incumbent Robert Roecker won the at-large vote for two Polk Town Board supervisor spots on Tuesday, with Zignego receiving 763 votes and Roecker receiving 668 votes.
Walley Beahr finished in third, just missing out on a spot on the town board, with a total of 635 votes.
In a previous interview with the Daily News, the candidates expressed their desire to run for the position came from their love of the Town of Polk, and that they hope to help it maintain its charm.
“My first goal is to see the new zoning through. My plan is to continue to work for the town to create an environment that is pristine, yet one that the town is zoned and putting itself in a position where it can fight against annexations from our bordering communities,” Roecker said in a previous interview.
“I want to make sure that we don’t grow too fast, that we don’t do anything crazy,” Zignego said in a previous interview. “Most of everything, the research that we have done as a town, has shown that people like living here because of the way it is set up. They like the country feel of it, and I want to protect our from annexation and make sure that people can continue to love living here.”
Spring general election results are not official until they have been canvassed.
|Votes
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Jenny Zignego
|763
|36.7%
|Robert Roecker
|668
|32.2%
|Wally Beahr
|635
|30.6%
|Write-ins
|12
|0.6%
|Total Votes
|2,078
1 of 1 units reported (100%)
For more April 4, 2023 statewide general election results, click here.