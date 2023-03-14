SLINGER
Adrienne L. Pollock
April 30, 1942 - March 11, 2023
Adrienne L. Pollock of Slinger, with her three daughters by her side, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2023, at the age of 80 years. Adrienne was born on April 30, 1942, a daughter of Cecil and Virginia (nee Metz) Lowe. Having a giving spirit, Adrienne enjoyed helping others. She was an active member of St. Peter Catholic Church for over seventeen years, volunteering her time and playing cards with others at local senior centers, and lending a helping hand when needed.
Adrienne will be deeply missed by her daughters, Marna (Joe) Labermeier, Marcia Yedinak, and Mary (Glenn Koopmann) Pollock; grandchildren, Alyssa (Nick) Oliver, Kayla Labermeier, Angelica (Lauren) Labermeier, Alexandria (Luke) Yedinak, McKenna (Blade) Yedinak, Brynn Yedinak, and Maxwell Koopmann; great-grandchildren, Ella, Phoenix, and Asher; brother, William (Pat) Lowe; sister-in-law, Cathy Lowe; Laurie (Carlos) Garcia; special “nana” of Alex Mercado, Danny Mercado, Ava Garcia, Karla Garcia; and best friend, Dennis Hacker. Adrienne is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Dale Tinnerman; second husband, Stanley Pollock; good friend, Edwin Setzke; parents, brother, Albert, and dear friend, Lisa Mercado.
The visitation for Adrienne will be on Sunday, March 19, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. with a memorial service at 4:00 p.m. at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Menomonee Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital are appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com/obituaries/index.aspx.