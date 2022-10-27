WEST BEND
Agnes Milnes Cooper
Agnes Milnes Cooper (Nessie) passed away on October 18, 2022.
Nessie was born in Montrose, Scotland where she met and married her husband. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Earl Cooper and her beloved grandson Marcus Cooper.
Nessie is survived by her children, James Cooper (m. Angela) of Mobile, AL, Wendy Cooper of West Bend, WI, and Renee Cooper of Orlando, FL; her grandchildren Laura Cooper, Thomas Agre, Kaci Agre and Michael Cooper; and her great grandchildren Jaime Cooper, Lola Lee and Kai Cooper.
Nessie worked for many years at Kohl’s Department Store in West Bend, WI and was a member of the local ladies’ bowling league. Nessie loved reading and could be seen often walking to the local library. Nessie was much loved and will be missed by her family and friends.
Private services for Nessie will be held at a later date.