HARTFORD
Aimee L. Bertoni
August 17, 1994 — May 17, 2022
Aimee L. Bertoni, age 27, of Hartford passed away unexpectedly and too soon Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Aimee was born August 17, 1994, in Hartford to Susan L. Mercier (nee Steller) and John A. Bertoni. She attended St. Kilian Catholic grade school where she enjoyed playing soccer throughout high school. She attended Hartford Union High School and graduated from Quincy High School in Illinois, class of 2012. Aimee will forever be remembered by her love of her family, being an exceptional mom who worked so very hard to provide for her children and loved ones. Even as a little girl to age 27, her presence was always known with her powerful walk and though meek, her emphatic voice, and an infectious laugh. She was incredibly strong and sweet yet had a “honey badger- ness” about her you did not want to cross. Aimee waitressed at the West Bend Country Club, Lake Street Inn in Hustisford, and The Abby in Quincy, IL. She enjoyed her job and was one of the best servers to have, was well liked, always had a bubbly personality. Aimee was not afraid to get her hands dirty and enjoyed fishing with her family, catching her very first fish with her dad.
Aimee is survived by her treasured children, James and Brooklyn Penn, and Wesley Brown; loving parents, Susan (David) Mercier and John (Sherri) Bertoni; cherished sisters and brother, Ashley (Kao) Organ, Amanda and Mack Bertoni; caring maternal and paternal grandmas, Donna Steller and Jeri Hall; caring paternal grandparents, John (Cindy) Bertoni; dear aunts and uncles, Marlin Steller, Jeff (Cheryl) Steller, and Kathy (Duane) Scitte, Mark (Lesa) Bertoni, and Deana (Bill) Woodridge; and precious niece and nephews, Jasmine, Jeramia, and Adrian. She is further survived by many loved cousins, the Mercier and Ruths family, among other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her soon-to-be expected baby boy; maternal grandfather, Don Steller; and stepgrandparents, Dolores and Douglas Mercier.
Mass of Christian burial for Aimee will be celebrated Monday, May 23, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Kilian Catholic Church, 264 W. State St., Hartford, with the Rev. Britto Suresh officiating.
Family will greet relatives and friends at the Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union Street, Hartford, WI 53027, Sunday, May 22, 2022 from 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.
Immediately following Mass, there will be a procession to St. Kilian Cemetery, Hartford.
Contributions in memory of Aimee will benefit her children and are sincerely appreciated in the care of Susan Mercier.
