WEST BEND
Alan B. Schrader
June 8, 1940 - April 27, 2023
Alan B. Schrader of West Bend was born to eternal life April 27, 2023, at the age of 82 surrounded by the love of his family.
Alan was born June 8, 1940, in Park Falls to Bennard and Albina (Schmidt) Schrader. He was raised with the help of his sister Delores and later, stepmother, Josephine, following the passing of his mother at a young age. As a teen Al enjoyed his summers working as a counselor for the Easter Seals Camp in Wisconsin Dells.
After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was trained as a communications technician and deployed to the Middle East for the next 3 years. He was very proud of his work overseas gathering intelligence and flying reconnaissance missions. Al was honorably discharged May 19, 1963, after serving “4 years and 1 day.”
He enrolled at UW-Whitewater, graduating in 1969 with a bachelor’s degree in Business. His career included business management, eventually starting his own company in furniture and deck restoration. Upon retiring he enjoyed driving medical transport for LifeStar until 2012.
Al’s focus in life was always his family. He fell in love with Evelyn (Zielinski), uniting in marriage on July 11, 1970. They were blessed with 2 daughters and 4 grandchildren. He loved spending time with his grandchildren - taking them on adventures, reading stories, and watching sports. His favorite trick was saying, “LOOK! A deer!” and stealing their treats.
Al is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Evelyn; daughters, Lisa (Andrew) Gross of Columbia, SC, and Deborah (Steven Landvatter) Schrader of West Bend; and grandchildren, Alexandra, Hannah, Grady, and Brandon. Al is further survived by his sister, Delores (Eugene) Bergmark, and siblings-in-law, Jayne (the late James) Weller, Bonnie (Gary) Coopman, Terry (Pam) Zielinski, and Jerry (Cheryl) Zielinski. He is loved and remembered by many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
His quick wit, easy loving nature, and never-quit spirit will forever be missed by his family and friends.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the medical staff involved in his care throughout his many years and illnesses, including the Comprehensive Center for Bleeding Disorders, Froedtert Primary & Specialty Care, and Horizon Home Health. You have all meant so much to him and his family.
Funeral visitation will be Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 138 N. 8th Ave, West Bend. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will be at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages for the family may be left in an online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.