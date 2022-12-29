Alan Clarence Kanas ‘Buddy’
October 5, 1957 - Dec. 23, 2022
“I just want to go home” were his final words, as Alan Kanas peacefully left his earthly home surrounded by his family to join our Savior on Friday, December 23, 2022, at the age of 65.
Alan, affectionately known to many as “Buddy,” was born on October 5, 1957, the son of Barbara and the late Clarence Kanas Jr., in Beaver Dam. He married his loving wife, Donna G. Peters, on June 17, 1989. Alan worked for Mayville Limestone for most of his career, and most recently with Riteway Bus Company in Hartford. He was a member of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, WI Bow Hunters, and the Teamsters. He was an active volunteer every year at the Allenton Picnic. Alan enjoyed hunting, fishing, and reminiscing of the days when he coached wrestling or whatever activities his boys were involved in. He also enjoyed hobby farming and was thrilled that the tradition was being carried on by the next generation.
Alan is survived by his wife, Donna G. Kanas of 33 years; children Tony (Miranda) Kanas, Ben (Madeline Walton) Kanas, and Patrick Kanas; his pride and joy, the granddaughters, Madelyn and Alexandra Kanas; mother, Barbara Kanas; siblings Melanie (Bill) Lackas, Lisa Kanas, and Heidi (Dan) Antonioni. He is further survived by brothers- and sisters-in-law Henry Peters, Jane (Barry) Graff, Mary (Paul) Petri, Chris Eshun, Carol Beistle, Mike (Mary Pat) Peters, and Jim (Wendy) Peters; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved son Joel Kanas; father, Clarence; mother- and father-in-law, Donald and Harriet Peters.
A visitation will be held on Monday, January 2, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:45 p.m., with a funeral Service at 5:00 p.m. at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 308 Herman St., Iron Ridge. Burial will be private at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Allenton. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family, for charities to be determined at a later date, would be appreciated.
Special thanks to the Hartford Police Department, Hartford EMS, and Aurora Medical Center Emergency Department for the compassionate care provided to Alan and his family.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.