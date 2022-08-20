HARTFORD
Alan F. Troesch
March 1, 1949 — Aug. 17, 2022
Alan F. Troesch, age 73, of Hartford passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Alan was born March 1, 1949, to Maureen E. (nee Larson) and Robert B. Edge and raised by Elmer F. and Ethel S. (nee Buttke) Troesch. He attended Menomonee Falls High School and went on to proudly serve our country in the United States Army, in Vietnam and Germany,’. Alan was united in marriage to Christine M. Stanley on November 12, 1976, at St. Hubert’s Catholic Church. He worked for Helgesen Industries Incorporated in Hartford for 13 Years. Alan enjoyed asphalt and dirt stock car racing. Alan is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 46 years, Chris; cherished children, Brenda M. (Dave) Reeve, Rachel L. Troesch, and Bruce A. Troesch; treasured grandson, Austin J. “AJ” Fortuna; and dear sisters-in-law, Susan M. (Nels) Hansen, Pamela M. (John) Goss, and Lore Stanley. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer (Ethel) Troesch and Robert (Maureen) Edge; brother, Robert Edge; cousin and best friend, Alan Buttke; parents- in-law, James W. and Patricia F. (nee Yunker) Stanley; brother-in-law, James N. Stanley; and sister-in-law, Nicole M. Stanley.
A memorial service for Alan will be held Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union Street, Hartford, Wisconsin, 53027, with the Rev. Britto Suresh officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Tuesday From 12:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
Contributions in honor of Alan are appreciated in care of Chris Troesch to the Foundation Fighting Blindness, https://www.fightingblindness.org/diseases/retinitispigmentosa.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared www.shimonfuneralhome.com.