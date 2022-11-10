NEOSHO
Alfred ‘Ole’ Albertson Jr.
Jan. 13, 1945 - Nov. 7, 2022
Alfred “Ole” Albertson Jr. of Neosho passed away in the comfort of his home and the loving care of his family on Monday, November 7, 2022.
Ole was born January 13, 1945 in Ashland to parents Adele (nee Gervais) and Alfred Albertson Sr. He was united in marriage to his first wife, Mary Lou, in 1967, until her passing in 1984. Alfred later met and married his beloved wife, Linda (nee Otte), on June 29, 1985.
Ole was a man of the great outdoors and all that came with it, including staying active walking outside, canoeing trips, and of course hunting. As an avid hunter, his passion carried into his work as he owned and ran an archery supply shop. In Ole’s shop there was everything one needed for bow hunting, he even hand crafted their own arrows, cutting and adding in the feathers by hand. He was a great teacher, providing many lessons to kids on how to shoot so they could learn properly and safely. Over the years Ole was dedicated to working with many schools in the surrounding areas to implement archery programs and classes for students to take part in. Ole also worked proudly for John Deere for over 30 years, leading to his retirement.
Ole is survived by his beloved wife, Linda, of 37 years; loving children, Lisa (Steve) Michaels, Dakota Albertson (Carolann Calcote); cherished grandchildren, Steven (Alyssa) Michaels, Bradley (Ashlee) Michaels, Sahara (Josh) Trott, and Cody (Baylee) Panek; treasured great-grandchildren, Skylar, Walker, Ollie, Otto, Hunter, Ariel, Estella, and Roman; dear siblings, Bettie Pierce, Laina Finamore, Bob (Char) Albertson, Kris (Gary) Foss. Ole is further survived by his nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and many other loved relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first parents-in-law, John and Geraldine Reynolds; parents-in-law Lawrence and Marion Otte; his first, wife Mary Lou; and children Alfred Albertson lll and Michelle “Shelly” Albertson.
Memorial services for Ole will be held Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home (824 Union St., Hartford, WI 53027) with Pastor Joshua Kesting saying prayers. Family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on from 1:00 p.m. - 2:50 p.m. A private inurnment will take place at St. Bartholomeu Cemetery.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.