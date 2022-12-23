WEST BEND
Alice C. Pfeifer
March 10, 1945 — Dec. 21, 2022
Alice C. Pfeifer (nee Schumacher), 77, of West Bend passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at the Waterford in West Bend.
She was born on March 10, 1945, to the late Willard and Jennie (nee Olecik) Schumacher in Milwaukee. Alice graduated from Milwaukee West High School. She was united in marriage to Gerald Pfeifer, and together they raised their three boys. Alice worked as an accountant for many years at Huff North America. She enjoyed traveling, trips to Alaska, Italy, and many places around the United States. Alice loved horses and enjoyed knitting. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and will be missed by all who knew her.
Those Alice leaves behind to cherish her memory include her three sons, Jonathan, Aaron, and Jarret Pfeifer; a brother, Thomas (Barbara) Schumacher; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her two brothers, Roy and David Schumacher.
A memorial service in remembrance if Alice will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
