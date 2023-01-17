HARTFORD
Alice C. Thom
December 22, 1931 - January 15, 2023
Alice C. Thom, age 91 of Hartford passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Hartford Estates, where she resided the last 3 years.
Alice was born December 22, 1931, in Horicon to Lydia E. (nee Bischoff) and Ervin W. Thom. She enjoyed working as a custodian at Peace Lutheran Church, Marty Zivko’s Ballroom, and Hartford Finishing. Alice was a longtime member of the Hartford Senior Friends as well as Peace Lutheran Church. Earlier years, Alice loved to dance, coordinate the Iron Ridge Picnics, and enjoyed volunteering for community activities with her friends.
Alice is survived by her loving brother, Harry (Jeannette) Thom; and her cherished nieces, Deb (Greg) Hartwig, Candace (Steve) Svien, and Denise (Mary) Thom. She is further survived by loving great-nieces-and-nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and niece, Christine Becker.
Funeral services for Alice will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union Street, Hartford, WI 53027, with the Rev. Robert Pasbrig officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:00 a.m.-10:45 a.m. Interment in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hartford.
Contributions in memory of Alice are appreciated to Peace Lutheran Church, 1001 Center Street, Hartford, WI 53027.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.