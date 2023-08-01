ST. LAWRENCE
Alice E. Baier
March 24, 1935 - July 29, 2023
Alice E. Baier, age 88, of St. Lawrence, found peace on July 29, 2023 at Kathy Hospice, West Bend, Wisconsin, surrounded by her loving family.
Alice was born on March 24, 1935, to Michael and Amelia (Zingsheim) Kraus, at the family’s farm near Nenno. While attending Hartford High School, she met the love of her life, Harold “Hal” Baier. After graduation, she patiently waited for two years for him to return while he proudly served our country in the Army. She and Hal married on August 27, 1955, at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Nenno. Together they renovated his mother’s house in St. Lawrence and raised their family there.
She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Christian Women’s Society. As a music teacher at Hartford Music Center, she taught accordion lessons to many children. Her love of music has never stopped. She and Hal spent many nights dancing, and they danced as if they were one! As recently as 9 years ago, they danced as the longest-married couple at a granddaughter’s wedding. Her life was filled with simple joys, making breakfast for Hal before work each day, raising seven children, and keeping a meticulous home. She was a master gardener and her beautiful gardens were inspirational to all who visited! At the end of each day, you could find her and Hal relaxing on the patio enjoying the beauty of their gardens. She also drove school bus for elementary school kids and delighted in hearing the many stories they would share as they climbed onto her bus. She prepared wonderful meals, many times using the fresh fruits and vegetables she picked that day. She loved to bake and her amazing apple pie will always be the family favorite. She took special delight in visits from the grandchildren and great-grandchildren; she loved to get right down on the floor to play with them. She was completely devoted to her husband and family and they provided her with the greatest joy! Alice’s faith was an important part of her life.
Alice is survived by her seven children, Debbie (Lyle) Hoefert of West Bend, Randy Baier of Oxford, Mike (Barb) Baier, of West Bend, Donna (Bill) Graves of Appleton, Gary (Jeanette) Baier of St. Lawrence, Denise (Mark) Malzahn of West Bend and Dawn Christman of Brookfield.
She was loved by twelve grandchildren, Vicki (Jon) Bantz, Valerie (Nicholas) Blair, Gail (Christopher) Recker, Christine (Andrew) Strobel, Kyle Baier, Wade Baier, Rebecca (fiance’, Nolan Trinrud) Baier, Jenni (Ryan) Esselmann, Cody Baier, Rachel (Chris) Bauer, Brittany Malzahn, and Harper Mayo. She dearly loved her twelve great-grandchildren, Connor Bantz, Jill and Lucas Blair, Evan and Elliot Recker, Zackary and Jacob Strobel, McKenna Fae and Bowen Baier, Blake Esselmann, Austin Kedinger, and Levi Bauer. She was further survived by two sisters, Florence (Alvin) Reindl and Susan Kraus.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Amelia Kraus; sister-in-law, Asella Rettler and brother-in-law, Leo Rettler; sisters, Lavern Kraus and Mona Kraus; brother- in-law, Alvin Reindl; and a great-granddaughter, Brynnlee Baier.
Mass of Christian burial for Alice will be held Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church (4886 Highway 175, Hartford) with the Very Reverend Father Rick Stoffel officiating. Family will greet family and friends at the church from 10:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. Burial to follow at St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery.
Her husband, Hal, was a wonderful and loving caregiver while she battled Alzheimer’s in the 13 years preceding his death in 2018. “Special thanks to the loving caregivers at Ivy Manor in West Bend where she resided the past few years. Alice’s charming personality never changed and many of those who cared for her called her “Sweet Alice.” We would especially like to thank Kirsten, who went out of her way to be sure Alice got to attend the musical events and the Masses offered at Ivy Manor. She truly made Alice’s days there as special as possible! We would also like to thank the amazing staff at the Kathy Hospice for their kind and gentle care during her final days. There, she was surrounded by the exquisite gardens that offered a place of peaceful solace.” - Family of Alice Baier
In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Alzheimer’s Association, St. Lawrence Catholic Parish, or Kathy Hospice would be appreciated.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.