WEST BEND
Alice Garfield Byrne
May 4, 1921 - Sept. 25, 2021
In a spirited discussion of wit and determination, Alice Garfield Byrne of West Bend (formerly of Franklin Park, IL) lost a 100-year debate with the Almighty in the early morning hours of September 25, 2021. Born to Mary and Stephen Garfield on a cool, misty morning of May 4, 1921, her parents never anticipated the whirlwind of a life she would lead with a tenacity not seen by many of the day. The eldest of three, brothers Frank and Bob always knew who was in charge.
Raised as a devout Catholic and continued to be until her passing. And as a student of the world around her, Alice was a steward of nature and all things wild. Above all, she excelled in helping those around her in need. After she received her Master’s of Nursing at Case Western Reserve University, she started looking for her next challenge. On what was an otherwise usual Sunday morning in 1944 the front-page headlines of the Cleveland Plain Dealer announced a request from Congress to draft nurses; World War II had begun. If drafted, you entered the Army as private, but volunteering would get you in a Second Lieutenant status. The bigger the responsibly, the more Alice liked it, so she enlisted as a Second Lieutenant. The eager young nurse was initially told she would be the Chief Nurse of a M.A.S.H unit. Upon staging in Fort Knox, Kentucky, a Lieutenant Colonel in charge of the hospital admired Alice’s qualifications and put her in charge of the Regional Hospital of 3000. At 23, she began a lifelong journey of service, which some say paled in comparison to the challenges to come.
Shortly after leaving the service in April 1946, mutual friends introduced her to a quiet Irish boy, Peter (Pete) Byrne, from the Chicago area at a dinner party. The rest is History. Pete and Alice married on July 24, 1948, in Canton, Ohio, with the Reverend Ernest J. Smith officiating.
Pete and Alice began their first adventure as husband and wife in an old Army jeep on an expedition to St. Augustine, Florida, where they both worked full-time jobs for a year and a half. The jeep had no heat and plastic windows, but it would eventually bring them back home to Illinois. It was the beginning of a family that was to include six boys. However, after four, they decided that was plenty. Their sons Frank (Peter F.), Joe (Joseph S.), John (John R.) and Rob (Robert G.) gave them a run for their money. Their energy, mischief and the numerous trips Pete and Alice made “downtown” gave them more of a challenge then a hospital of 3,000 ever could.
Despite the challenge of raising four aggressive boys in the Chicago area, Pete and Alice were extremely proud of the family they had built together. When son John was diagnosed with schizophrenia in his teenage years (always suspecting it was the result of a high fever at a young age), she became a tireless, nationally recognized mental health advocate for those who needed a voice for more than 60 years. Alice worked as a nurse for 25 years in the city of Chicago and later for the Chicago Public Schools; she never wavered from helping others and had an inherent interest in the world around her.
Helping others and an inherent interest in the world around her was only second to her and Pete’s love of travel to everywhere from Budapest, Thailand, Australia, Egypt, to Hawaii, Alaska, and many more predetermined destinations. Because of her passion to help her dear son, John motivated her to be involved with organizations such as NAMI (National Alliance for the Mentally Ill), of which she continued her advocation for the rest of her life.
In her later years she rarely slowed down, and it was her love of taking care of others that kept her motivated even in her final days. Like her boys, her grandchildren were the other loves of her life.
Alice’s legacy continues with sons Frank (Maggie) of West Bend, Joseph of Colorado Springs, CO, John of Chicago and Robert (Kari) of Villa Park, IL. She is further survived by grandchildren Nannette Byrne-Haupt of Colorado Springs, CO, Robert Mead Byrne of West Allis, David (Katie) Byrne of Georgia, Daniel Byrne of Villa Park IL, Jon Keen of Windsor, CO, Amy Kenney (Rich) of Three Lakes, Rusty Gozzola of Colorado and Joyce Fuentes of Texas. Alice is further survived by GREATgrandchildren Jacob Byrne-Haupt of Colorado, Caroline and twins Cheyanne and Jolene of Georgia, Harrison Keen of Colorado, Jessica Steinhouse (Sam) of Wisconsin, Josie Kenney of Wisconsin. And in case you needed more, she is also survived by several GREAT GREAT Grandchildren, Addalyn and Carson Steinhouse, Charolette and Jamison Kenney all of Wisconsin. Alice has surviving nieces and nephews in Ohio, the Chicago area and Florida. Her friends and other relatives are spread throughout North America and Europe, but are mostly in West Bend, the Chicago area and throughout the state of Ohio.
Inurnment will be on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 11 a.m. at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, Illinois.
The family would like to thank the staff at Kathy’s Hospice and Cedar Community of West Bend for their care and compassion in Alice’s final days. Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your memories of Alice. Cards may be sent in the care of Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.