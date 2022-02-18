Alice H. Verhaalen
Alice H. Verhaalen (nee Korneli) found peace and joined her Lord on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at the age of 80. She was born in the Town of Cedarburg, the daughter of Joseph and Mary Korneli. She married the love of her life, Roger R. Verhaalen, on August 11, 1962. Alice will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Roger, of 59 years; her children Susan (Daniel) Kannenberg, Michael (Leeann) Verhaalen, Jill (Greg) Sieren, and Ryan Verhaalen; grandchildren Nathaniel (Nadxiieli) Kannenberg and their two daughters; Nicholas, Kelly Jonathan and Olivia Verhaalen; Benjamin, Jesse, Reily, and Charles Sieren. She is further survived by sisters Marcella (Gerald) Bell and Loretta (the late Earl) Paape; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Alice was preceded in death by her parents.
Alice was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Newburg. She had a great artistic flair and was talented at flower arranging, sewing and home decor. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.
A funeral service will be at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095) with the Rev. Guy Gurath presiding. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday, February 25, from 3:00 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. Private burial will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery, Newburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer Association of Wisconsin or The Holy Hill - Discalced Carmelite Friars would be appreciated.
The family will forever be grateful for the Care and Compassion that the staff at the Cottages at Cedar Run and Horizon Home care and Hospice showed to Alice.
Phillip Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.