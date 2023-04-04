WEST BEND
Alice Mae Liebmann
June 20, 1938 – March 31, 2023
Alice Mae Liebmann was born on June 20, 1938, to George and Daisy (Henricks) Gschwendner in Elroy Wisconsin. On March 31st, 2023, at the age of 84, Alice was given the gift of eternal life through faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was baptized into the Christian faith at Zion Evangelical Lutheran church in Elroy. She also confirmed her faith in the Triune God in Elroy.
On February 15, 1958, Alice married Gerald (Jerry) Liebmann at North Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She was employed by the Milwaukee Public Schools, retiring in 1998.
Preceding her in death was her husband Jerry, her parents and stepfather Alfred Johnson, Mother and Father-in-law Ray and Hilda Liebmann, sister Irene Donabauer, Brothers-in-law Allen Vertein, Joseph Donabauer, Roland Gehl, Elmer Sauter, Walter Liebmann and George Klimek and Sisters-in-law Dorothy Gehl, Lucille Klimek, and Arline Liebmann.
She leaves behind her 3 children: Donna (Ray) Lumsden, Linda (Pete) Schultz, Dave (Karen) Liebmann, 7 grandchildren: Ryan (Rebekka) Lumsden, Steve Lumsden, Samanta Schultz, Melanie (Mike) Krueger, Amanda (John) Thompson, Jessica (Bob) Larson, Valerie (Rob) Call; 8 great-grandchildren: Raena Lumsden, Kenleigh and Ella Krueger, Addison Thompson, Jacob, Joshua and Jordan Larson, Owen Call.
The Liebmann family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers as we acknowledge the grace of God who not only created our lives but also redeemed us through the life, death, and resurrection of his Son, Jesus Christ. We praise the God of all mercy and grace who promises “He who believes and is baptized shall be saved” Mark 16:16.
Visitation will take place at Loving Shepard Evangelical Lutheran church, 3909 W Clinton Ave, Milwaukee Wisconsin on Wednesday April 5th from 10-11:30 am with a service following and concluding at Valhalla Memorial Park, 91st and Silver Spring with Pastor Thomas Fischer officiating.