WEST BEND
Alice Marie Altendorf
Feb. 16, 1926 — April 2, 2023
Alice Marie Altendorf, nee Halbach, of West Bend died on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at The Kathy Hospice at the age of 97 years. She was born February 16, 1926 in Spencer, IA, to the late Frank and Marie “Peg” (nee Schaben) Halbach.
She grew up and attended local schools in Primgahr, IA. Following her marriage to George B. Altendorf on September 9, 1950, they settled in West Bend. George preceded her in death on November 8, 1988. Together they had 3 children: the late Mark Altendorf, Jane Vatter and Kristin Altendorf; she is further survived by granddaughters, great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her husband, son and parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters Kathryn (Tom) Christofferson and Elaine (Lloyd) Long.
A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, April 21 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church. The family will greet relatives and friends at church on Friday from 11 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Kathy Hospice are appreciated.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages for the family may be left in an online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.