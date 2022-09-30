Alice Reiser
May 16, 1939 — September 28, 2022
Alice Reiser (nee Kumrow) joined her loving husband, John, in eternal life on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the age of 83. She passed away peacefully with her family at Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc. Alice was born May 16, 1939 in Town of Scott to the Late William and Anna Kumrow (nee Voight).
Alice loved watching sports, including Nascar racing, Brewers baseball, and Badgers football. She loved taking care of her flowers but mostly loved spending time with her family and friends.
Alice was a loving mother of five children, Roxanne (Paul) Konrath of Allenton, Robbie (Tracy) Reiser of Denver, NC, Rochelle (Tony) Priesgen of Hartford, Rhonda (Shawn) McCreedy of Slinger, and Renee (Brian) Leeson of Random Lake. She was a proud grandmother of Kristen (Jason) Heinecke of Allenton, Jamie (Marty) Harris of Allenton, Ryan (Montana) Reiser of Lugoff, SC, Reid Reiser of Denver, NC, Rhett Reiser of Denver, NC, Karsyn McCreedy of St.
Augustine, FL, Reilly (Phil) Mathews of Appleton, Mitchell McCreedy of Slinger, Jessica (John) Klas of Fredonia, Jennifer Schacht of Random Lake, and Johnathan (Julia) Leeson of Grafton. Alice was also a proud great-grandmother of Breanne Harris, Bristol Harris, Ashley Heinecke, Collin Heinecke, Jaxon Klas, Sydney Klas, Colton Klas, Weston Schacht, Landyn Leeson, and Madelyn Leeson.
Alice is also survived by her longtime dear friend Barb Villwock and many other dear friends and family.
Alice was surrounded by great angels every day. The family would like to thank Alice’s Angels, Janet, Patty, and Polly.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John; sister Bev Garbisch, and 3 brothers Roger, Ronnie, and Russ.
Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022 at St. Peter Catholic Church (200 E. Washington St., Slinger, WI 53086). A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 4:00 p.m. with Fr. Richard Stoffel presiding. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to: Wisconsin’s Original Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine 501(c)3, C/o Father Dale Grubba, 1211 W. Main St., Princeton, WI 54968 (Memo: Loving memory of Alice Reiser). This project was very dear to her heart.
The family would like to give a special thank-you to Hartford Hospital and AngelsGrace Hospice for all of the support and care shown to Alice and her family.
