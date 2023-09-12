HARTFORD
Alice Venz
June 24, 1929 - Sept. 8, 2023
Alice Venz (nee Lake) of Hartford, formerly of Brown Deer, passed at her home peacefully on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 94 years.
She was the loving wife of the late Howard Venz; beloved mother of the late Carolyn Venz, Suzanne (James) Boerth and Sherry (John) Ratz; cherished grandma of Kathleen Boerth, Cynthia Boerth, Bryan (Kelly) Ratz, and Nick Ratz; proud great-grandma of Abby, Charlie, and Maddy. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Clara Lake, as well as her siblings Ted, Roseanne, Lorraine and Betty.
Alice and Howard lived in the Village of Brown Deer for 45 years. Their home was their pride and joy! Alice always enjoyed spending time with family and gave the best hugs.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 14, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Schramka Funeral Home, W164-N9034 Water St., Menomonee Falls, with a funeral service at 12:00 pm. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
