WEST BEND
Alicia F. Nowack
July 14, 1934 - Jan. 26, 2023
Alicia Nowack (nee Sinnen) of West Bend was called home to her Lord on Thursday, January 26, at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend with family at her side. She was born on July 14, 1934, the daughter of Jerome and Josephine Sinnen in Dacada. On May 17, 1958, Alicia married Donald E. Nowack at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Random Lake.
Don and Alicia moved their family to West Bend in 1967. After retiring in 1996 from Power Products, Alicia and Don took what they called “a 20-year vacation” to Lake Arrowhead. Alicia was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend as well as Sacred Heart in Nekoosa. Alicia spent many years on the softball diamond in her younger days and was an avid bowler and golfer and enjoyed snowmobiling, spending 20 years active in the Rome Snow Bandits Snowmobile Club. In her later years she was a sports enthusiast following the Brewers, Packers Badgers and Bucks. In fact, the Monday before her passing, she watched the Bucks score 150 points, went to sleep and never woke up; what a perfect conclusion.
Survivors include Lu Ann (Ed) Desteli; Dennis (Teri) Nowack; Michael (Tracey) Nowack, grandchildren Edward Desteli, Christopher (Holly) Desteli, Erin Desteli, Brian Nowack, Jamie (Steve) Jeffery, Kim Nowack, Bradley Nowack, Tucker Nowack and Kelsey Nowack; great-grandchildren Alexa, Cheyenne, Nolan, Parker, Lilliann and Levi; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
Alicia was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Don (Dec. 13, 2021); their infant son, John Robert; parents, Jerome and Josephine Sinnen; in-laws Edna and Alvin Nowack; sister Marcella and Alex Schmitz, sister Laverne and Clarence Wetor, brother Norbert and Smokey Sinnen, brother Roland and Gladys Sinnen, brother Jerome Jr. and Nina Sinnen, sister Geraldine and Herbert Schowalter; in-laws Merlin (Butch) and Betty Nowack and Lois and Lawrence Miller.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church with the Rev. Howard Haase presiding. Burial will follow in Holy Angels Cemetery. The family will greet visitors from 10:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Angels Catholic Church or the American Cancer Society.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. If you would like to leave a message of comfort and condolence please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.