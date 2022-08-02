Alicia Marie Bowe
Aug. 24, 1991 - July 21, 2022
Alicia Marie Bowe, age 30, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022. She was born on August 24, 1991, in West Bend. Her whole world was her children. Alicia had a heart of gold and always wanted to be of help to others.
Alicia is survived by her daughter, Hailah Bowe, and her son, Sammy; her mother, Lisa Bowe; siblings, Jenny (Andy), Jennifer, Samantha, Tonya, Keith; other relatives and friends.
Alicia was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Donald (Maryann) Bowe.
A funeral service will be Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095) with Pastor John C. Bass presiding.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.