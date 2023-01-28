WEST BEND
Allan C. Kieckhafer
Dec. 25, 1923 — Jan. 25, 2023
Allan C. Kieckhafer, of West Bend passed away at the age of 99 on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.
Allan was born in West Bend on December 25, 1923, to the late Albert and Lorena (nee Cooley) Kieckhafer. He graduated from West Bend High School in 1941. He graduated from Midshipman School at Columbia University in N.Y. City and served as a Lt. (JG) on the LST 811 in the Pacific Ocean during WWII. After the war, he returned to Beloit College where he received a degree in Economics in 1947 and from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in Business Administration in 1949. He married Jean Van Wart of Janesville in 1949.
Allan was employed at the West Bend Company for 37 years in the areas of sales, personnel and community relations. Allan and Jean enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and to many foreign countries. He retired in 1987, but continued his community service in a multitude of organizations. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion. Allan served as president of the University Council of UWWC and received the UWWC Distinguished Service Award. He was a past president of the Badger Council of Boy Scouts and was awarded the Silver Beaver Award by the National Council of Boy Scouts of America. In 1976, he was chosen as a delegate to the National Republican Convention in Kansas City. He was a former drive chairman and president of the United Way of Washington County. He had served as a trustee for the Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church where he had been a lifelong member. Allan was awarded the Rotary Paul Harris Fellowship Award. May 29, 1987, was proclaimed to be Allan Kieckhafer Appreciation Day by the mayor of West Bend for his many years of service to the community. Allan chaired the 1985 Centennial Celebration of West Bend. In 2013, Allan felt privileged to have taken the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. He consistently served as emcee for the Memorial Day service in West Bend and always strived to make West Bend a better place to live and work.
Allan is survived by 4 children, Drew (Marga Kafka) Kieckhafer of Denver, Doug (Karen) Kieckhafer of West Bend, Barbara (Brock) Horner of Kansas City, Susan (Daniel) Patterson of Oconomowoc; 11 grandchildren, Erik (Tess) Kieckhafer, Amy (Kevin Doran) Kieckhafer, Benjamin (Jolynn) Kieckhafer, Adam (Christin) Kieckhafer, David (Charlotte) Kieckhafer, Andrew (Brett Ashley) Barth, David (Jillian) Barth, Katherine (Stephen) Moore, Brock Horner, Thomas Patterson, Michael Patterson, Charles Patterson; 18 great-grandchildren, Asa Kieckhafer, Juniper Kieckhafer, Millie Doran, James Drew Doran, Brookelynn Kieckhafer, Jonas Kieckhafer, Ames Kieckhafer, Timothy Kieckhafer, Kendall Kieckhafer, Charles Kieckhafer, Isla Kieckhafer, Lewis Kieckhafer, Thomas Barth, Charlotte Barth, Harrison Barth, William Barth, Anna Moore, Abigail Moore.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jean; 2 sisters and 2 brothers-in-law, Anne (Robert) Becker and Mary (Walter) Schlaugat.
The family wishes to express its gratitude to Karri of Karring Partners for her loving care given to Allan.
A celebration of life service in remembrance of Allan will be held at noon on Monday, January 30, 2023, at Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 323 S. 5th Ave., West Bend, with Pastor Clarissa Martinelli officiating.
Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Private family burial will follow at Washington County Memorial Park, West Bend.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church or to the Museum of Wisconsin Art.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Allan’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book can be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.