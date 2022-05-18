SLINGER
Allen ‘Butch’ E. Held
June 14, 1939 - May 15, 2022
Allen “Butch” E. Held, age 82, of Slinger peacefully passed away at his home early Sunday morning, May 15, 2022.
He was born in Slinger on June 14, 1939, to Raymond and Clara (Kramer) Held. He graduated from Slinger High School in 1957 and has been a lifelong resident of Slinger and member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church. He then served eight years in the United States Army Reserves as a mechanic. He also served on the Slinger Fire Department for 20 years.
Butch continued to work as a mechanic and could fix any engine, large or small. His love of lawn mowing and snow blowing the entire neighborhood demonstrated the small acts of kindness he enjoyed.
He was a lifelong Packers fan and season ticket holder since 1964. Butch enjoyed dirt track racing especially the midgets at Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie.
He truly loved his children and adored his grandchildren, whom he would do anything and everything for.
Left to celebrate Butch’s memory include: his beloved wife of 56 years, Judy, married on September 10, 1966; two daughters Pam (Ben) Feucht of Neosho, and Angie (Tony) Greenhill of Slinger; five grandchildren, Brett (fiancé Kayla) and Kyle Feucht; Zach, Ashley and Jeffrey Greenhill; sibling Arthur (Sonja) Held; in-laws; Richard (Rita) Schaefer, Joann Schodron, Sherry Schaefer, Ronald (Carleen) Schaefer, Roger (Janis) Schaefer and Jeannie (Nic) Meyer; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Clara Held; brother Donald and wife Phyllis Held; in-laws; Math and Lucille Schaefer, Kenneth Schaefer, Robert “Bob” Schaefer, Dennis Schodron.
A visitation will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church, 200 E. Washington St., Slinger, on Sunday, May 22, 2022, from 1:30 p.m. until 4:15 p.m. with the Fire Department doing a walk-through at 4:00 p.m., and the memorial Mass to follow at 4:30 p.m. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary at www.phillipfuneralhome@msn.com.
Phillip Funeral Home, West Bend is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials to St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Slinger or Slinger Fire Department would be appreciated.