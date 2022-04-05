Allen Maynard Schaetz
Nov. 27, 1940 - March 29, 2022
Allen Maynard Schaetz, 81, was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at his home after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He left a wonderful lasting legacy to his children and grandchildren.
Allen was born on November 27, 1940, to the late Louis and Violet (nee Bergelin) Schaetz in Green Bay. He was raised on a farm near Denmark. He graduated from Denmark High School in 1959, and then attended the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. He honorably served in the United States National Guard. On January 19, 1963 he was united in marriage to Vivian Stodola at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Glenmore. Allen moved to West Bend in 1962 and was employed by the former Northern Credit company. He later joined the former Marine Bank and worked in banking all his life, retiring from Ozaukee Bank, Cedarburg in 2005.
Allen was a wonderful loving husband, father and grandpa! He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, and was always willing to offer a helping hand with any of our home projects. He enjoyed bicycling, and especially his bike trips with his brother in-law, Ed, and nephew, Justin. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and we will always cherish those memories we had with him. He enjoyed golfing and playing cards with his friends and his winters in Florida. He spent a lot of his spare time giving back to many organizations. He served as treasurer as well as on many other committees at St. John’s Lutheran Church and School. Allen was a member of the Cancer Society of Washington County and on the board of United Way of West Bend. He was the charter president of the Morning Rotary Club and received the Paul Harris award.
Allen is survived by his lifelong sweetheart of 59 years, Vivian, who wonderfully cared for him at home until his passing; his three children, Lynn (Dave) McMullin, Jim (Gwen) Schaetz, and Tom (Andrea) Schaetz; nine grandchildren, Troy McMullin, Tyler McMullin, August (Alle) Schaetz, Mary (Alexander) Gum, Morgan (Clay) Palmer, Elijah Schaetz, Noel Schaetz, Melina Schaetz, and Alex Schaetz; two great-grandchildren, Reynalds Allen Gum and Eleanore Schaetz; brother-in-law, Ed (Sue) Stodola; niece, Sarah Stodola; nephew, Justin Stodola; other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jim Schaetz; sister, Marilyn Schaetz; and father- and mother-in-law, Martin and Mildred Stodola.
A memorial service in remembrance of Allen will be held on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home from 12:30 p.m. until 2:15 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John’s Lutheran Church or to a charity of your choice in Allen’s name are appreciated by the family.
The family would like to thank pastor Jeff Hesse, Dr. Colin Mooney, Dr. John Longo, Horizon Hospice, especially Kim, Kelly, and Jessi, and care givers Bobbyjo and Shaquavia for all their help and care.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home of West Bend has been entrusted with Allen’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.