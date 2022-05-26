TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Allen P. Ebert
Oct. 28, 1953 - May 24, 2022
Allen P. Ebert of the Town of Farmington died on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at his home with family by his side at the age 68 years. He was born October 28, 1953 in Fond du Lac County on the family farm to the late Louis and Dorothy (nee Kleczka) Ebert.
As an adult, he lived in various group homes in the area until moving to live with his sister and brother-in-law Patsy and Tracy. For more than 20 years, he worked at Culver’s in Germantown and The Threshold in West Bend.
He was an active participant with Special Olympics in many different events. Sporting events were a favorite pastime. He loved bowling, Packers football and Brewers baseball, but his favorite was wrestling. In addition to these activities, he enjoyed watching his great-niece and great-nephew, Morgan and Tyler, play sports, including volleyball, basketball, baseball and football.
He had a personality that was able to put a smile on anyone’s face, simply by saying “Hi There!” or saying a funny word or two. He loved people, was never judgmental and would never complain. There was never a dull moment with Allen.
Survivors include his family: Patsy (Tracy, Al’s best buddy) Gavin of Town of Farmington, Leo (Janice) Ebert of Campbellsport, Terry Ebert of West Bend, Jackie Ebert of West Bend, Diana Kobishop of Kekoske, Mary (Joseph) Wollner of Sheboygan Falls, Beverly (Dale) Gavin of Lakewood, nieces, nephews, step-nieces, step-nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, special friends Jake Spath and Tony Lutz and his furry companion Toby, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be on Friday, May 27, from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at the Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend with funeral services at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Auburn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be applied towards the purchase of a headstone for Al’s grave.
Allen’s family would like to extend a sincere and heartfelt thank-you to the staff of Horizon Hospice, especially Michele, Aimee, Tammy, Lisa and Jessie for their wonderful care and compassion. They would also like to thank everyone who visited Allen, including Wendy, Peggy and Torri, and to Amy Ebert for being a source of support for the family. A thank-you is also extended to Community Service, Peter and Rayna, for helping with the transition of moving Allen from his group home into his family’s home.
Messages for the family may be left in an online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.