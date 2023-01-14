TOWN OF AUBURN
Allen ‘PeeWee’ Kreif
Dec. 19, 1954 - Jan. 8, 2023
Allen “PeeWee” Kreif, age 68 years, of the Town of Auburn was unexpectedly called home to be with the Lord on January 8, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Allen was born on December 19, 1954, in Port Washington to Albert and Avila Kreif (Kurth). He was united in marriage to Donna E. Theisen on March 1, 1975, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Campbellsport.
Allen graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1974. In his younger years, he was a member of the Beechwood Fire Department. Allen retired from RegalWare after nearly 47 years, where he was jack-of-all-trades and his last position was as setup person in the factory.
Allen loved to go bow and gun deer hunting with Kelly, Aaron, James and Tim. He was especially proud, during the youth hunt with James the past three years, when James got a deer every year.
Allen lived and worked on the family farm for most of his life. His hobbies were International Harvester (IH) tractors, collecting anything IH, and going to tractor shows. Allen loved to build random things - including trailers, dog stairs, hunting shacks, and anything else he could come up with.
Those Allen leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 47 years, Donna; children, Kelly Kreif and Aaron Kreif; grandson, James Gallas; sisters, Carol Aupperle and Bonnie Kreif; sisters-in-law, Toni Kreif, Diane Piwoni, Anita (Jerry) Schladweiler, and Carol Theisen; brother-in-law, Don (Deb) Theisen; and godsons, Dan A. Theisen, Jeffrey A. Kreif, and Dante’ A. Theisen. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents and Donna’s parents, Allen was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Tim Gallas; brother, Albert “Butch” Kreif; stepmom, Lorinda Bartelt-Kreif; brothers-in-law, Jim Aupperle, Tom Piwoni, and Mark Haack; and nephew, Jimmy Aupperle.
At Allen’s request there will be no service. He will be cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
