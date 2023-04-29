Allison M. Mueller
Allison M. Mueller was born to eternal life on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the age of 58. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. until 4:45 p.m., with the Mass of Christian burial at 5:00 p.m., at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (Barton), 406 Jefferson St., West Bend, WI 53090. The burial will be private. Please see Tuesday paper or the funeral home website for the full obituary.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com or call 262-338-2050.