Allison M. Mueller
April 27, 2023 - April 27, 2023
Allison M. Mueller was born to eternal life on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the age of 58. She was born on January 9, 1965, the daughter of Donald and Rosemary Weidensee. Allison graduated from Slinger High School, and from Marian College, with a degree in childhood education. She was an avid baker, always preparing something good, her signature dessert was Coconut Crme Pie. Allison had a big place in her heart for animals. She enjoyed reading and going up north to their cabin. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Allison is lovingly survived by her husband, Jeff Mueller; children Ashley (fiancé, Dylan Boden) Mueller of Theresa, and Johnathan Mueller of West Bend; sister Maureen of Neosho, and brother Dale of West Bend. She is further survived by her furry rag doll cat Olivia, and Lab dog Fuz, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. until 4:45 p.m., with the Mass of Christian burial at 5:00 p.m., at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (Barton), 406 Jefferson St., West Bend, WI 53090. The burial will be private.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com or call 262-338-2050.