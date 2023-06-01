WEST BEND
Alois “Al” Jacob Doll
May 4, 1930 – May 26, 2023
Passed peacefully on Friday, May 26, 2023, at the age of 93. He was born on May 4, 1930, the son of Arthur and Olive (nee Wenninger) Doll. He grew up on a dairy farm, the second oldest of eight children. Alois attended St. Mathias Catholic Grade School and started to work at Gehl Company in West Bend at age 18. He retired in 1995, after 47 years of employment there. Alois served in the Heavy Motor Co. 436th Infantry of the Wisconsin National Guard.
On September 4, 1954, he was united in marriage to LaVerne Spaeth at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Before retirement, he built a garden tractor from parts of an old car and wherever else he found the parts he needed. Alois was handy in fixing or building anything, if something needed repair and he could not find the needed part, he made it. After retirement he enjoyed working in his weed free garden, and took pride in his tomatoes, which he sold in his self-serve tomato stand. He also enjoyed fishing, especially on Lake Michigan with Willie Rusch and Bob Hammen. The highlight of his fishing was catching a Rainbow Trout, which took 1st place at the Port Washington Fish Derby.
Alois is survived by his wife LaVerne of 68 years; children Donna (Gerry) Yogerst, Steve (Nadya) Doll, and Karen Doll grandchildren Nick (Anya) Yogerst, Luke (Sarah) Yogerst, Jacob Doll, Irina Demeneva, Chimwemwe Manda, Elizabeth Manda, Lauryn Manda, and Teya Manda; great-grandchildren Chase Yogerst and Henry Yogerst. He is further survived by sister Eileen (David) Stange; sisters-in-law Sally Doll and Jean Doll other relatives and friends. Al was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Dorothy (Roland) Beine, and Rosemary (Irvin) Beistle; brothers Donald (Marilyn), Gerald, Charles, and LeRoy (Helen) Doll.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, from 4:00PM until 5:45PM, with a 6:00PM Prayer Service, at the Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Dr., West Bend. Burial will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Alois’s name to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601, or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. (262) 338-2050 www.phillipfuneralhome.com