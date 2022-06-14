WEST BEND
Amanda A. Quade
Dec. 9, 1921 - June 9, 2022
Amanda A. Quade (nee Dorzok), 100, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the (Cedar Ridge) Cottages in West Bend.
She was born on December 9, 1921, to the late Karl and Bertha (nee Gerlach) Dorzok in Corsica, South Dakota. On September 25, 1943, she was united in marriage to Reed “Butch” Quade at Immanuel UCC in West Bend. Together they raised their three children in Keowns Corners, West Bend. Amanda was a member of the Kettle Moraine Squares Dance Group. She was an excellent seamstress, cook, and baker. She loved her dog Amy, gardening, and was very crafty and artistic. Amanda’s faith was very strong and always shared with others that “God loves you and so do I.”
Those Amanda leaves behind to cherish her memory include her three children, Sharon “Sunshine” (Paul) Ristow, Donald “Don” Quade, and James “Jim” (Sandi) Quade; four grandchildren, Emmie (Dave) Nosek, Reed (Gina) Mayer, Steve (Janelle) Quade, and Jason (Jackie) Quade; eleven great-grandchildren, Hannah Nosek, Ella Nosek, Mackenzie Nosek, Raquel Mayer, Jessica Mayer, Reed Mayer Jr., Ethan Quade, Reed Quade, Adrianna Quade, Jessica Quade, and Emma Quade; a brother, Wilmer “Willy Dorzok; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Butch Quade, and two brothers, Eldor (Lillian) Dorzok and Edwin (Ella) Dordok.
A funeral service in remembrance of Amanda will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 138 N. 8th Ave., West Bend. Entombment will follow at Washington County Memorial Park.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at The Cottages and Cedar Lake Hospice for all their help and care.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Amanda’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.