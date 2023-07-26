WEST BEND
Amaryllis E. “Tootie” Bath
Sept. 24, 1944 - July 23, 2023
Amaryllis E. “Tootie” Bath, 78, of West Bend, passed away on July 23, 2023, at Kathy Hospice in the Town of Polk with her family at her side.
Tootie was born on September 24, 1944, in Hamburg, the daughter of the late Erich and Linda (nee Fiedler) Natzke. On September 28, 1990, she was united in marriage to LeRoy Bath at St. John’s Lutheran Church in West Bend. She was employed for 23 years at West Bend Mutual Insurance Company as an accounts payable assistant. Tootie was a loving wife and enjoyed spending time with her family and loved gardening. She loved attending all of the kids’ sporting events and watching the Packers and Brewers. Tootie was famous for her chocolate chip cookies, German potato salad, and her stuffing at Thanksgiving.
Those Tootie leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband, LeRoy; two children, Pamela (Kevin) Bartlett and Amy (Dave) Lovy; four stepchildren, Deborah Guell, Pamela (Robert) Boesch, Nancy Groth, and Lisa (Joel) Guell; a stepdaughter-in-law, Laurel Bath; grandchildren, Brittani (Nick) Mundinger, Tyler Bartlett, Morgan Lovy (Zack Fountain), Luke Lovy, Carter Lovy, and Emma Lovy; 8 stepgrandchildren, Tyler Guell, Summer Guell, Micah Boesch, Derek Boesch, Jackie Groth, Jamie (Mike) Wollner, Christopher Bath (Hailey Hacker), Nicholas (Colleen) Wierzbinski, Joshua (Kim) Guell, Kayla (Andy) Stocker, Dylan Guell, and Breanna Guell; 3 great-grandchildren; 10 step-great-grandchildren; five siblings, Erich (Cheryl) Natzke, Larry (Gerri) Natzke, Muriel Zinkowich, Mavis (John) Dowe, and Allen (Michelle) Natzke; a sister-in-law, Paulette Natzke; a brother-in-law, Donald Bath; relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and parents-in-law, George and Elinor Bath, Tootie was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Natzke; a brother-in-law, Darrell “Bozo” Zinkowich; a sister-in-law, Sandy Bath; two stepsons, Donald Bath and Scott Bath; two step sons-in-law, Terry Guell and Jerry Groth.
VISITATION: Tootie’s family will greet relatives and friends at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 809 South 6th Avenue, in West Bend, on Saturday, July 29, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
SERVICE: A service for Tootie will take place on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in West Bend. Burial will follow at Washington County Memorial Park in West Bend.
The family would like to thank Kathy Hospice for all their wonderful care provided to Tootie.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Tootie’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.