KEWASKUM
Amatta J. Keller
January 13, 1930 - April 5, 2022
Amatta J. Keller (nee Lichtensteiger), 92, of Kewaskum passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Gables on the Pond in Random Lake.
She was born on January 13, 1930, to the late Leo and Charlotte (nee Glass) Lichtensteiger in Campbellsport. On April 25, 1953, she was united in marriage to Ray Keller at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Campbellsport. Amatta worked at Regal Ware for 43 years until retirement. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Amatta loved decorating her home for the holidays. She was the model person to keep things neat, clean, and organized. She enjoyed playing cards and spending time at the cottage. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Those Amatta leaves behind to cherish her memory include her two daughters, Cheryl (Frank) Fellenz and Dawn (Doug) Franzen; four grandchildren, Carrie (Scott) Jones, Bruce (Angie) Fellenz, Lisa (Jon) Walczak, and Doug (Tiffany) Franzen; six great-grandchildren, Brianna, Caitlyn, Kaiya, Noah, Alexsa, and Caleb; brother-in-law, Don Kuehl; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Keller; great-granddaughter, Mikaela; sister, Shirley Kuehl; two brothers, Edward (June) Lichtensteiger and Donald (Mary Ann) Lichtensteiger; her in-laws, Roman and Althea Keller; brother-in-law Lloyd Keller, and sister-in-law Carole Zehren.
A private family Mass of Christian burial will be held. Entombment will be at Ledgeview Memorial Mausoleum in Fond du Lac.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Gables on the Pond and Allay Home Hospice for all their help and care.
Memorials to Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Amatta’s memory are appreciated by the family.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home of West Bend has been entrusted with Amatta's arrangements.