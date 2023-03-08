Amy B. Immel (nee Keso)
Amy B. Immel (nee Keso) entered into eternal life on March 2, 2023, after cancer took her too soon, at the age of 56. She was born on December 24, 1966, in Antigo, the daughter of Daniel J. and Bonnie (nee Straley) Keso. Amy Graduated from Lomira High School. Amy worked as a screen press operator at Serigraph Inc. and at Drs. Larson, Martyn & Hafner Family Dentistry as a dental assistant.
She enjoyed baking sweet treats for her family and co-workers, and planting flowers around her home. Amy also enjoyed motorcycling and UTVing with Kevin around Wisconsin and Amy was an avid Milwaukee Bucks fan. Amy loved spending time with her friends and family, but what she loved most was spending time with her grandkids.
Amy is survived by her life partner of 20 years, Kevin Peters; parents, Daniel and Bonnie Keso; children Ryan Immel, Kasey (Davin Webb) Immel, Daniel Peters (Brooke Wollner), and Shelly (Kyle Brierton) Peters; grandchildren Kameron, Aubrey, Nehemiah, Zamiah, and Jaxon; siblings Joe Keso, Brad Keso, Karla (Frank) Hill; her nieces Ashley Draeger and Courtney Draeger. She is further survived by extended family Nancy Peters, Kris (Rick) Fechter, Karen Peters; former husband and family Richard Immel Jr. (Deb), Richard and Theresa Immel Sr., Lisa (Scott) Benike, Jodie (Todd) Rohlinger, Tracy Immel, Emmy Ernisse, and Katie (Andy) Gruber; other relatives and many friends. Amy was preceded in death by Kevin’s father, Donald Peters, and Bella, her furry four-legged dog.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:45 p.m., with the memorial service at 2:00 p.m. at the Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend. Burial will take place privately at a later date.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.