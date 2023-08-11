TOWN OF WAYNE
Amy L. Redig
August 28, 1973 - August 9, 2023
Amy L. Redig, 49, of the Town of Wayne, passed away on August 9, 2023, at Kathy Hospice in the Town of Polk.
Amy was born on August 28, 1973, in West Bend, the daughter of James and Patricia (nee Roos) Redig. She graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1991 and continued her education at UW-Green Bay and then to Concordia University, earning her bachelor’s degree in nursing. On August 23, 2003, she was united in marriage to Gregory Bruckert at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Kewaskum. She was employed at Community Memorial (now Froedtert Menomonee Falls) for 21 years. She loved sitting on the beach in Aruba and the Grand Caymans, and going up to the family lake cottage. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her nieces and nephews.
Those Amy leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband, Greg; her father, Jim Redig; two brothers, Steve (Jan) Redig and Brian (Molly) Redig; her mother-in-law, Rita Bruckert; her brothers- and sisters-in-law, Don (Cindy Sperling) Bruckert, Maureen (Michael) Liddy, Eileen (Jon Cech) Bruckert, Ray (Elizabeth Wilkinson) Bruckert, and Jean (Greg) Heberer; nieces and nephews, Alda, Izzabelle, and Connor Redig, Mitchell Bruckert, Emily Klos, Stephen and Jamie Heberer, and Kelly and Robert Liddy; other relatives and friends.
Amy was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Redig, and her father-in-law, Ralph Bruckert.
VISITATION: Amy’s family will greet relatives and friends at Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., in West Bend on Sunday, August 13, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m.
SERVICE: A service for Amy will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will take place on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Washington County Memorial Park in West Bend.
The family would like memorials directed to the Froedtert Cancer Center in Wauwatosa or the Kathy Hospice.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Amy’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.