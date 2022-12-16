Andrew N. Smith
Oct. 16, 1979 - Dec. 10, 2022
Andrew N. Smith, aka DAMON KNIGHT, left this earth unexpectedly on December 10, 2022. He was born on October 16, 1979, to Janice and Francisco. Whether you knew him as Andrew, Andy, Schmitty, Drew or DAMON KNIGHT he loved everything Wisconsin. He was proud to be from Wisconsin. Drew was an avid Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks, Milwaukee Brewers and Wisconsin Badgers fan. He LOVED everything wrestling. Drew was an amazing indy wrestler performing all over the Midwest. He loved performing for the fans; mostly he loved that his wrestling was able to give back to the local community.
He was a father to Justin, Brayden and Ella. He was a loving boyfriend to his longtime girlfriend, Chentel. He was also an amazing, positive, male role model to her son, Zaiden. He will be also missed by his siblings, Chela (Noah), Frankie (Regina), Frannie, Lane, John (Amanda), Sara (Jamie); aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces and nephews; extended family and friends; and the many wrestling brothers and fans throughout the Midwest.
Drew was preceded in death by his mother, Janice; grandpa Norman “Pops” Smith; aunt Linda C. Smith; grandma Dorothy “Nana” Smith; grandpa Alfonso Flores and grandma Rosaura Flores.
A time of sharing will be at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095). Gathering of friends and family to celebrate Andrew’s life will be prior on Sunday, December 18, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m..
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Chentel for a donation at a later date.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com or call 262-338-2050.