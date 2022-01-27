WEST BEND
Andrew (Roo) Bublitz
June 7, 1979 - Jan. 9, 2022
Andrew (Roo) Bublitz, born June 7, 1979, age 42, from West Bend, was peacefully taken into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, January 9, 2022, while surrounded at home by his loving family.
Roo graduated from Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School in 1998. He married his high school sweetheart, Erika (Schreiner) Bublitz, on June 29, 2002. On their 19th anniversary last year Roo wrote, “You’re truly the one God destined me to have in my life. You’re my best friend, my life saver, and my rock. I could not imagine asking a better girl to be mine for the rest of my life.” Roo and Erika have two daughters, Emelyn (10) and Keziah (9). On National Daughters Day last year Roo wrote, “I’m so proud to call you my daughters!! You two bring so much joy, laughter, and love to this world! You had to learn compassion and empathy at a very young age and it shows by the way you treat others, with the heart of Jesus. I love you more than your most!!”
Roo was born with a congenital heart defect which led to a heart and double lung transplant in 2014, followed by another single lung transplant in 2021.
Roo has always lived life to the fullest and never took a single day for granted. He had a strong faith and always pointed people to God. He was an inspirational speaker, on living by faith and organ donation, at churches, schools, youth groups, and other organizations.
He loved listening to music, attending concerts, collecting vinyl records, spending time with family and friends, doing graphic design for his clothing company, taking photographs, and cheering on the Brewers. Mostly, Roo loved spending time with his 3 ladies, whether that was having dance parties at home, going on adventures, or picking out vinyl at The Exclusive Company followed by coffee and treats at The Hub. They were always the center of his world and the reason he continued to push through his medical struggles for more time with them.
Roo is survived by his wife, Erika; his children, Emelyn Joy and Keziah Marie; his parents, Richard and Audrey Bublitz; his brothers, Aaron (Laura) Bublitz and Alan (Sarah) Bublitz; his in-laws, Daryl and Kay Schreiner; and his brother-in-law Josh (Krista) Schreiner.
Celebration of life will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022; fellowship from 1-4 p.m., with memorial at 4 p.m. at CrossWay Church, W156N10041 Pilgrim Road, Germantown, Wisconsin 53022. Dress is casual and Eternal Clothing or your favorite music band shirt, jeans, and of course, Converse or Vans are encouraged!
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Roo Bublitz Memorial GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/roo-bublitz-memorial.
A special heartfelt thank-you to the many people, both near and far, who have supported Roo and his family through prayers, love, and donations over the past 11 years of his medical journey. Thank you to the medical staff at Loyola University Hospital (Maywood, IL), UPMC (Pittsburgh, PA), Penn Medicine (Philadelphia, PA), Aurora St. Luke’s (Milwaukee), Froedtert Hospital (Milwaukee), and Children’s Hospital (Milwaukee). Finally, thank you to Roo’s heart and lung donors. They selflessly gave Roo the gift of more time with his wife and girls. On Roo’s last birthday he wrote, “I can’t thank my donors and their families enough for choosing the selfless act of organ donation! Thank you to my wife, caretaker, and the one who kept me alive many times, Erika! You, Ian, and the girls are exactly what I needed. God has blessed our family in so many ways. ‘Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.’ John 14:27”
The Eernisse Funeral Home of Port Washington is assisting the family with arrangements, Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.