Angelynn Stemberg nee Schoofs
Angelynn Kay Stemberg, nee Schoofs, a devoted and deeply cherished wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, departed from this world to a loving peaceful realm. Angie, as most knew her, had courageously battled cancer for nine years. Her patience, good humor and fortitude amidst such trials is impossible to estimate for all who knew her. To our deep sorrow Angie slipped away on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Rush Hospital in Chicago, Illinois. She was born May 22, 1973, in West Bend and was a 1991 graduate of Kewaskum High School where her musical and theatrical talents had already shined brightly. Soon after Angie began establishing herself as a professional theatrical performer, it brought her to many venues including Silver Dollar City, in Branson, MO, and most of the Equity theaters in the greater Chicago area. Some of her favorite roles were Marty in “Grease,” and Adelaide in “Guys and Dolls.” This journey also led to national musical tours, commercial work, costume design and roles as director and choreographer. More locally she had performed at Barefoot Bay in Elkhart Lake and the Peninsula Players in Door County, which included the plays “Chicago” and “Cabaret.” Following over 20 years as an actor and performer she had begun a successful career as a real estate staging designer. Her dedication and attention to detail were always evident in her pursuits, private and professional.
By 1998, her permanent home base was Chicago. In 2003 she met John Stemberg, also an actor and performer, doing the same theatrical gig in Chicago. This mutually abiding connection led to their union on June 21, 2010, and they eventually purchased a home in Portage Park, on the Northwest side of Chicago. Johnny and Angie always did their best to live a life of fun and travel which included trips to Mexico, England, Italy and many destinations around the U.S. including their many trips to Las Vegas. Angie’s other talents included sewing, gardening, cooking and décor. Her smile was always a window into her welcoming kindness and fun loving spirit. Her outgoing personality and ability to engage at many levels were among her many endearing attributes. These qualities never faltered, even in the face of metastatic, stage 4 cancer. Angie was beating the odds every day and always moved forward to better tomorrows. When circumstances rapidly changed, her family and friends were very fortunate to be by her side, to comfort her, speak with her and see her off to the next world.
She is survived by her parents, Mark and Konnie Schoofs nee Kohn of Kewaskum; siblings Jacqueline Pipes nee Schoofs of Waukesha, and Christopher (Melanie) Schoofs of Colgate. Angie is survived by her husband, John, brother- in-law George Cannon (Elizabeth), sister-in-law Robin Stemberg, and was predeceased by John’s parents, Charles and Laura Stemberg nee Pacini. Nieces and nephews include Sage Pipes, Jake Kufeldt Schoofs and Evelyn Schoofs. On the Stemberg side nieces and nephews include Michael Cannon, Will Cannon, Morgan Hardy, Miranda Hardy, Amber Hardy, and Johnna Hardy. Angie’s grandparents were the late Ted and Adeline Schoofs nee Laatsch of the Town of Kewaskum and Frank and Myrtle Kohn nee Hodge of Campbellsport. Over the years Angie amassed many friends through her kindness, wit and creativity.
A memorial will take place Sunday, May 22, in Chicago to celebrate her life and the light she spread to others. She leaves a tremendous void among the family and friends who dearly wished to continue the journey with her. Until the day of our last curtain calls we will miss you so, so very much, Angie.