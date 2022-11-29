HARTFORD
Anita B. Olderman
Oct. 4, 1943 – Nov. 22, 2022
Anita B. Olderman (nee Nehls), 79, of Hartford passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.
She was born on October 4, 1943 to the late Edward and Gladys Nehls in Milwaukee, WI. Anita graduated from Milwaukee King High School. She was united in marriage to Leland Olderman. Together they raised their family in Jackson before moving to the Town of Addison. Anita worked at Wes Bar Corp for many years. She enjoyed the simple things, going to dinner with family and friends or to fairs and festivals. Anita loved going to Las Vegas with her brother Gary and going up north with family to the cottage near Lakewood. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren and will be missed by all who knew her.
Those Anita leaves behind to cherish her memory include her two children, Don (Liz) Olderman and Steve Olderman; three granddaughters, Phobe, Sofia, and Tessa Olderman; a brother, Gary (Phyllis) Nehls; sister-in-law, Yvonne Kirchenwicz; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Leland Olderman; two sisters, Barbara and Nancy; and a brother, Edward (Sandy) Nehls.
A funeral service in remembrance of Anita will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral on Friday from 2:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home of West Bend has been entrusted with Anita's arrangements.