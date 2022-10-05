GERMANTOWN
Anita Kosterman
Oct. 28, 1946-Sept. 29, 2002
Anita Kosterman (nee Loosen) of Germantown passed away September 29, 2022 with her family by her side and a view of the birds out the window, after a four-year battle with cancer. She was born October 28, 1946.
Beloved wife of Daniel for 53 years. Loving mom of Terri and Kris (Tracy). Proud Nana of Aiden and Jozie. Dear sister of Janet Braun and Paul Loosen. Special aunt of Stefanie Kowaleski. Preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Blondina Loosen, daughters Sandy and Debbie, and niece Michelle Hefter. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
An end of life celebration is being planned for a later date.
Schramka Herrick-Menomonee Falls has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.