WEST BEND
Ann A. Graf (nee Lickman)
May 24, 1936 — Aug. 8, 2022
Ann A. Graf (nee Lickman), 86, of West Bend, was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 8, 2022, with her family by her side.
She was born on May 24, 1936, to the late Roy and Dorothy (nee Knoeck) Lickman in the Town of Barton. Ann went to St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Grade School and graduated from Badger High School. She worked at many jobs over the years at B.C. Ziegler Company, M& I Bank, Vrana Lock & Safe, Candy Man Store Manager and at Alko Manufacturing. Ann was a member and volunteered at many organizations including:
• Barton Historical Society officer
• St. Mary’s Christian Woman, treasurer and secretary
• St. Mary’s Rummage Sale chairperson for 34-years
• Save the Barton Dam committee
• St. Mary’s curriculum
• Teaching sewing
• St. Mary’s Choir for over 50 years She enjoyed home decorating projects and gardening, winning the Mayor’s Beautification Award. Ann loved nature and enjoyed her time up north at the cabin and riding the golf cart through the woods. She also enjoyed sewing and preparing meals for the family. Ann was very strong in her faith and loved the church. Ann especially enjoyed spending time with her family, all her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.
Thank you, Lord, for these precious years, enjoying my family and those precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren. AMEN. Those Ann leaves behind to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 65-years, Donald Graf; seven children, Matthew (K.) Graf, Mary (Mike) Dricken, Cindy (Paige) Presley, Christine (Rick) Bourassa, Mark (Julie) Graf, John (Jackie) Graf and Keith (Lisa) Graf; 17 grandchildren, Garrett (Natasa), Danielle, Chuck (Amy), Kate (TJ), Dan (Sara), Nicole (Nick), Dylan, Cole, Zachary, Amber, Ashley, Emma, Luke, Brianna, Hayley, Isabell, and Gabriell; 10 great-grandchildren, Bryce, Lucy, Leah, Stella, Aubrey, Hazel, Lincoln, Ivy, Daisy and Scotlyn; a brother-in-law, Richard (Mary B.) Graf; a sister-in-law, Sandra (Hans) Bisswurn; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Dolores Lickman, and a brother, Roger (Judy) Lickman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 15, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1610 Monroe St., West Bend.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home of West Bend has been entrusted with Ann’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.