Ann Elaine Rahlf
Jan. 24, 1945 – May 23, 2023
Ann Elaine Rahlf (nee Gessert) went home to be with her Lord & Savior on the morning of Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the age of 78. Ann is remembered by many for her unparalleled kindness, love and empathy for each and every person she met.
Ann was born to Harold & Marie Gessert (nee Thoma) on January 24, 1945. After graduating from high school, Ann attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater & graduated from Spencerian College earning an Associate’s Degree in Business Administration. Annie (as her husband lovingly referred to her) met Randy in the spring of 1961 and they were married on June 10, 1967. Together they were blessed with three children.
Ann was known for her green thumb, especially with orchids. She was devout in her Catholic faith. She was passionate about traveling to historical sites, such as Gettysburg, a variety of Civil War sites and eight presidential homes, including Thomas Jefferson’s Montecito homestead and Eisenhower’s presidential estate. After she became ill, she loved reading history books, watching films, especially those of Abraham Lincoln, the Roosevelts, & John F. Kennedy, and would discuss with anyone who shared her interest. She loved serving others & brightening other people’s days with her radiant smile. Ann loved spending time with her family. All too often, her sons’ friends could count on a meal to brighten their day. The unexpected birth of her daughter brought a special light into her life.
In her later years, Ann loved being a grandmother and absolutely adored her five grandchildren - showering them with constant hugs, kisses and far too many sweets.
Preceding Ann in death are her father Harold, mother Marie, older sister Mary, and nephew Tony. She is survived by her husband Randy, children Brian (Andrea) Rahlf, Michael (Heather) Rahlf, & Julie (Colin) Frey, and the lights of her life, her grandchildren: Olivia, Madeline, & Samuel, Bennett & Gavin Rahlf. She is further survived by her brother, Jim (Carol) Gessert and brother-in-law, Ted (Karen) Kern and many nieces, nephews, and their children.
We would like to thank the caring and supportive staff at Cedar Lake Community who cared for her over the past three years, especially those who held a special place in Ann’s heart: Jane, Emma, Becca, Taylor, Kelly, Alissa, and Lindsay whom we will be forever grateful. We would also like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Mian & Ronaelle and all the exceptional Aurora staff who have cared for her over the years.
Visitation will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 331 Main St, Kewaskum, WI 53040, on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, from 11:30AM until 12:45PM, with a private funeral mass to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Dysautonomia International PO Box 596 East Moriches, NY 11940, www.dysautonomiainternational.org would be appreciated.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com.