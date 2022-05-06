WEST BEND
Ann J. "Mickey" Polenske
April 5, 1937 - May 2, 2022
Ann J. "Mickey" Polenske, age 85 years, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on May 2, 2022 at her home.
Ann was born on April 5, 1937, in West Bend to Lawrence and Mary Polenske (Hajny).
Ann graduated from West Bend High School, and went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in accounting. She worked for Amity Leather, Allen Edmonds, and at the Washington County Courthouse. Ann was loved by all those whom worked with her. She had several dogs that she enjoyed immensely. In her younger years, Ann loved ballroom dancing.
Those Ann leaves behind to cherish her memory include her nephews and nieces, Patrick Polenske, Laurie (Michael) Murphy, Larry (Lisa) Polenske, Janine (Ron) Orzech, John Norton, Bob (Sandy) Norton, and Barb (Douglas) Weber. She is further survived by great-nieces and great-nephews, and other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her siblings, Lawrence (Dorothy) Polenske and Janet (John) Norton.
A private family service will be held in the summer.
Memorials in Ann’s name can be directed to the National Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Ann’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family.