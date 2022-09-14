WEST BEND
Ann M. Wiczynski
Aug. 21, 1930 - Sept. 7, 2022
Ann M. Wiczynski (nee Walter), 92 of West Bend, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Ann was born on August 21, 1930, in Loyal to the late Joseph and Margaret Walter. She graduated in 1948 from Loyal High. She married her husband, Jack, on July 11, 1953, in Oceanside, California, where he was stationed with the Marine Corps.
They moved to West Bend in 1968. She worked at Briggs & Stratton and at Regal Ware, retiring in 1993.
Ann was a devoted, loving, caring, and selfless wife, mother, and grandmother. We are all blessed to have her be a part of our life. She loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed polka and ballroom dancing, dart ball and gardening.
She was survived by her loving husband, Jack, of 69 years; children Susan (Tom) Schiller of West Bend and Jeff (Wendy) Wiczynski of Sheboygan; grandchildren Aaron (Samantha) Schiller and Ryan Schiller; siblings Margaret Krebs, Clara (Raymond) Scharpf, Theresa Lentz and John (Kay) Walter; and special niece Cindy Van Es and many other family and friends.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents and parents-in-law, John and Ann Wiczynski; siblings Mary (Michael) Weyer, Franklin (Marie) Walter, Dorothy (Robert) Weyer, Eleanor (Lyle) Berge; brother and sisters-in-law Mary Ann (James) Van Es, Norbert Krebs, Jerold Lentz, Dorothy (Ronald) Gill.
We are honoring Ann’s wishes with private services.
The Phillip Funeral Home in West Bend, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050. or visit phillipfuneralhome.com.