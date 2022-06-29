Ann M. Wolf
Jan. 28, 1957 - June 26, 2022
Ann M. Wolf passed away peacefully June 26, 2022, at the Samaritan Home. She was born January 28, 1957, in West Bend, daughter of Marvin and Evelyn.
She is survived by her mother, Evelyn Wolf; brother, Marvin (Debbie) Wolf; sisters Barb (Mike) Baier, Linda (Mark) Boelter, Sue (Dave) Head; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Marvin Wolf; grandparents Irene and Leo Wolf and grandparents Luciana and Herb Wolf.
Ann will be remembered for her warm smile and laughter.
Visitation will be at Holy Angels Church, West Bend on Thursday, June 30, from 4 until 5:45 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 6:00 p.m. Burial will be in Holy Angels Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials for the benefit of the family are appreciated.
The family wishes to extend a special thank-you to the staff of The Samaritan Home and Allay Hospice for their care given to Ann.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages for the family may be left in an online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.