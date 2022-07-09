WEST BEND
Ann Marie Habram
Dec. 16, 1962 — July 2, 2022
Ann Marie Habram (Gundrum), age 59, entered into eternal life on the 40th anniversary of herself and her late husband, Randy, on Saturday July 2, 2022.
Ann was born Dec. 16, 1962, in West Bend. She grew up in West Bend and lived there her entire life. She was united in marriage to Randy Habram on July 2, 1982, at Holy Angels Church.
Ann dedicated her life to helping others. She had a special loving care for those with disabilities. She was employed at People Serve of West Bend where she would go above and beyond to ensure each and every one of her clients received quality care.
Ann was a loving mother of Heather (Gary) and Zackary Habram and dear sister to Barbara (James) Andrews, Jody (Jolene) Gundrum, Mark (Suzette Martin) Gundrum, and Lee (Donna) Gundrum. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends as well as all of her clients who she cared for dearly. Ann also loved her cats Oliver, Gus, and Polly.
Ann was preceded in death by her loving husband, Randy; parents, Harvey and Lois Gundrum; brothers Michael and James Gundrum.
The Habram family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to many relatives and friends who have offered comfort and support during this difficult time.
Ann was truly an angel on earth to all who knew her. Now we can all find comfort knowing her spirit will always be with us from heaven above. May she rest in peace.
Private services will be held. Family will have a celebration of life ceremony with date to be determined.
