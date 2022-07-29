Ann Marie Saugstad
March 2, 1941 - July 24, 2022
Ann Marie Saugstad (nee Incha), our angel, was born March 2, 1941, in Antigo to Michael and Henrietta (Wachal) Incha. She passed peacefully on July 24, 2022, at the age of 81. Her elementary education was at Eau Claire School in the Town of Ackley and she graduated from Antigo High School in 1958. She went on to receive her 2-year teaching certificate from Langlade County Teacher’s College. While teaching grades 1-6 at Sunrise School in Marion, she graduated from Stevens Point State College with a lifetime license teaching degree.
Ann moved to West Bend in August 1964 and began her teaching career at Silver Maple School on South 18th Avenue, enriching the lives of 3rd & 4th graders. She also taught at Fair Park, although the majority of her 33-year career was at McLane Elementary teaching 3rd grade.
Ann was united in marriage to her soulmate El Saugstad in June 1975 at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Church and they made their home in the Town of Trenton.
The birth of granddaughter Dakotah to daughter Sandra brought lots of joy into her life. This happiness was doubled when grandson Joshua arrived. Many wonderful memories were made while they were growing up. She loved watching, supporting and cheering them on in all extracurricular school activities.
Volunteering became a passion, especially shelving books at the Public Library and McLane School. Other activities she enjoyed included reading, traveling, book discussion groups, setting up for charities, church fundraisers, gardening and exercising. Ann also was a natural model strutting her stuff at Women’s Club fashion shows.
Ann is survived by her husband, El, of 47 years; daughter, Sandra, grandchildren Dakotah and Joshua and grand fur baby Dexter. She is also survived by sister Alice (Jim) Grasewicz, brothers David (Sue) and Michael, along with other family members and many friends. She has been reunited in heaven with her parents and brother Donald.
Visitation will be on Sunday, August 7, at Phillip Funeral Home in West Bend, from 10 a.m. - 11:45 a.m., with a memorial service at 12:00 p.m. Family is requesting visitors wear purple in honor of Ann’s favorite color.
Burial will be at Queen of Peace Cemetery in Antigo.
Anyone who knew Ann knew how immense her love of flowers was. Flowers are welcome; otherwise, the family will also be accepting donations towards a future scholarship in education that will be set up in Ann’s memory.
The Phillip Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.