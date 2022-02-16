KEWASKUM
Anna Elizabeth ‘Ann’ Thill
April 7, 1918 - February 13, 2022
Anna Elizabeth “Ann” Thill, 103, of Kewaskum passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Ivy Manor in West Bend.
Ann was born on April 7, 1918, to the late Nicholas Thull and Anna Schneider. On June 14, 1941, she was united in marriage to Ben J. Klesmith at St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael’s. Ben preceded her in death on February 26, 1965. On May 3, 1969, she was united into marriage to Elmer Thill at St. Bridget Catholic Church in the Town of Wayne. Elmer preceded Ann in death on September 9, 2009. Ann loved music and was a self-taught musician who proficiently played the organ and accordion. Over the years, she enjoyed playing the accordion with numerous bands including the Jack Thull Band, Bill Thull Band, AccordiAnn Band, Normie Dogs Band, and assisted the Tony Berres Band. She was a church organist at St. Bridget Catholic Church in the Town of Wayne for 51 years and at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum for ten years. She also played for Mass at the Samaritan Health Center in West Bend for many years. Ann shared her musical talents by providing musical entertainment for residents at the Samaritan Health Center and Riverway Place in West Bend and Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum. Two of her favorite pastimes were crocheting and sewing.
Those Ann leaves behind to cherish her memory include her son, Robert (Diane) Klesmith; stepson, Donald (Cheryl) Thill; two stepdaughters, JoAnn Bauer and Kathy (Roger) Mertz; her grandchildren, Rhonda (Scott) Prim, John Klesmith, Tina (Heath) Wiskirchen, Nicholus (Allison) Thill, Jennifer (Steve) Rindt, Thomas Bauer, Michael Bauer, Julie (Dr. Chris) Wenninger, Daniel Mertz, and Brian (Stephanie) Mertz; great-grandchildren, Brandon, Abigail, Jacob, Kaylee, Landon, Grace, Simon, Noah, Micah, McKayla, and Jerimiah; other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husbands and parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, William (Cyrilla) Thull, Jack (Crescence) Thull, and Theodore (Rita) Thull; sisters, Lily (Ray) Uelmen, Rosina Thull, Veronica Thull, Irma (Ervin) Mueller, and Marie (Herbert) Kissinger; a granddaughter, Jodi Klesmith; a grandson, Steven Mertz; and a stepson-in-law, Jim Bauer.
VISITATION: Ann’s family will greet relatives and friends at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 305 Main St., in Kewaskum on Thursday, February 17, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: A Mass for Ann will be held at Holy Trinity Church on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. with Father Jacob Strand officiating. Burial will take place on Friday, February 18, at 9:00 a.m. at St. Bridget Catholic Cemetery in the Town of Kewaskum.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the loving and caring staff at Ivy Manor building 3 in West Bend, also a special thank-you to Preceptor Hospice for their love and care.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Ann's arrangements.