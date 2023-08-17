GRAFTON
Anna M. Hollrith ‘Connie’
Dec. 6, 1928 - Aug. 6, 2023
Anna M. Hollrith “Connie” of Grafton was called to her heavenly home on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at the age of 94. She was born in Darlington on December 6, 1928, to John and Anna (nee Howe) O’Conner. She graduated from Beloit High School in 1945 and went on to study radiology at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. Anna took a position in West Bend at the hospital. She married George Hollrith on July 4, 1953, at St. Jude Catholic Church in Beloit and raised their family of five in Grafton.
Ann was a successful Realtor in Ozaukee County for over 40 years. She was a member of the Grafton Auxiliary American Legion Rose-Harms Post 355. Ann was an instrumental committee member in the initiative to “Save the Dam” in Grafton. She was also a member of St. John XXIII Catholic Parish in Port Washington.
In Ann’s former years she enjoyed snowmobiling and raced in the powderpuff competitions. She and George enjoyed bowling together and she was famous for her apple pies.
Anna’s loving memory will remain in the hearts of her children, Scott (Teri) Hollrith of Grafton, Ann Volesky of Port Washington and Will (Kristine) Hollrith of Grafton; grandchildren, Jeni Hollrith, Dr. Ashley (Bryan) Medinger, Mary (Adam) Blaha, Emily (Charlie) Hollrith Nalbach, Joseph (Amber) Hollrith, Stephanie Volesky, Keegan Hollrith and Sarah Volesky; great-grandchildren, Easton, Graham, Joseph, Zoey, Benjamin, Jaxon, and Stella.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George; children Mary and Tom Hollrith; granddaughter Chelsea Anna Hollrith; favorite son-in-law, Richard Volesky.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, August 25, 2023, at St. John XXIII-St. Peter of Alcantara Church site. Fr. Patrick Wendt will preside. The family will receive visitors at the church from 3:00-5:20 p.m. Anna will be laid to rest next to her husband at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Grafton on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 9:15 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Port Washington Food Pantry or St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish, Grafton - St. Vincent De Paul.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the caregivers at Lasata Crossings in Cedarburg for their care and support and her two special friends Kaye and Bonnie.
The Eernisse Funeral Home of Port Washington is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.