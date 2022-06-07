REEDSBURG
AnnaLee M. Helton
Jan. 6, 1943 - June 4, 2022
AnnaLee M. Helton, age 79, of Reedsburg, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Reedsburg Area Medical Center surrounded by her family. She was born on January 6, 1943, in Washington D.C., the daughter of Gordon and Erna (Richter) Quick.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jamie Helton; and granddaughter, Evelyn Goetsch.
AnnaLee is survived by her son, Jason Helton; daughter, Beth (Matt) Goetsch; grandchildren: Justin Mertz, Brittnie Helton, Madie Goetsch, Norman Goetsch, Danielle, Bobbi Jo and Shawn Schmidt; great-grandchildren, Stella Crawford and Klaus Hamus; sister, Kathleen Leto; nephew, Chris Quick; along with other relatives and many friends.
A memorial service celebrating AnnaLee’s life will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Sonny Hyde officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 12 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the church. A fellowship luncheon will be held immediately following the service.
The Farber Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.